UPDATE 1-Wipro sees Africa revenue more than doubling in FY12

* Expects to win IT deals from Indian govt by end-March

* Top focus on winning contracts from small, mid-sized firms

* Decision on large IT services contracts getting delayed in India (Adds details)

By Sumeet Chatterjee

MUMBAI, Nov 14 India's No. 3 software exporter, Wipro, expects revenue from Africa to rise to $30 million in the current fiscal year from about $13 million last year, as it looks to tap new industry sectors, a top official said on Monday.

"Africa is also a good market which will propel growth...we have got a few beachhead wins in the telecoms market," Anand Sankaran, Wipro's business head for India, the Middle-East and Africa, told Reuters.

Wipro started its Africa operations about two year ago and the region along with India and the Middle East brings in 22 percent of the New York-listed firm's revenue, Sankaran said on the sidelines of World Economic Forum event in Mumbai.

Wipro and its domestic rivals Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys are looking to expend their export markets amid economic uncertainty in their top two markets - the United States and Europe.

Bangalore-based Wipro on Monday separately announced the setting up of a services delivery centre in South Africa, which will employ 1,000 people over the next three years.

India's showpiece $76 billion software services sector gets more than half its revenue from the U.S. and a third from Europe, and the euro zone debt crisis has triggered concerns about the growth outlook for the sector.

Sankaran said Wipro was also looking to boost its business in India by winning IT services contracts from the small and medium businesses as well as bidding for the federal and state government contracts for technology services.

"We are looking at small and medium businesses, which we were not really focussed on till a year back...it is really something we going after," he said, adding the company also hopes to win some government contracts by end-March.

Decisions on awarding some large IT services contracts by private sector firms in India are, however, getting delayed, Sankaran said, amid an economic and industrial slowdown in Asia's third-largest economy.

"There are some large decisions on technology, I wouldn't say they are being put on hold, but customers are taking longer to make decision than what they would have 12 months back," he said.

"Anything that involves higher capex, there the customers are being a bit circumspect...May be these are early signs of slowdown."

Wipro last month beat estimates with its quarterly profit and forecast better-than-expected IT services revenue growth, but failed to convince investors of its ability to match bigger rivals' growth rates in the near-term.

Indian outsourcing services firms like Wipro and sector leader Tata Consultancy Services are facing fierce competition from bigger global rivals including IBM and Accenture .

