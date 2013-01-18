版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 18日 星期五 12:57 BJT

India's Wipro says deal pipeline strong

BANGALORE Jan 18 Wipro Ltd, India's No.3 software services provider, sees a strong deal pipeline for its services, Suresh Senapaty, its chief financial officer, said on Friday.

Earlier, the company reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit, although shares fell on worries the company's IT business did not perform as well as expected.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐