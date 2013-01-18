India's Wipro says deal pipeline strong

BRIEF-Fogo De Chao files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
In addition, certain selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 23.6 million shares of co's common stock
BANGALORE Jan 18 Wipro Ltd, India's No.3 software services provider, sees a strong deal pipeline for its services, Suresh Senapaty, its chief financial officer, said on Friday.
Earlier, the company reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit, although shares fell on worries the company's IT business did not perform as well as expected.
Peter Fenton, whose term expires at the upcoming annual meeting of stockholders, will not stand for re-election
Elliott International L.P. reports purchase of 369,240 shares of Peabody Energy Corp's common stock on 5 April and 6 April