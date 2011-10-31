UPDATE 1-Wipro Q2 profit beats f'cast; sees IT rev rising up to 4.1 pct

* Q2 net profit at 13.01 bln rupees vs 12.76 bln estimates

* Sees Q3 IT services revenue rising 2-4.1 pct from Q2

* Chairman says macroeconomic sentiment remains uncertain

Oct 31 Wipro Ltd , India's No. 3 software services exporter, on Monday posted a 1 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating street estimates, helped by a weaker rupee and rise in spending on outsourcing by overseas clients.

Bangalore-based Wipro forecast third-quarter revenue of $ 1.50 billion to $ 1.53 billion from its IT services unit, which accounts for three-quarters of its total revenue, a rise of 2 percent to 4.1 percent from the second quarter.

India's showpiece $76 billion industry gets more than 90 percent of its revenue from providing technology services to overseas clients and counts the United States and Europe as its biggest markets.

Europe is the second largest market for the software firms, and the euro zone debt crisis is a worry for the sector that has been looking to increase its sales to the region to hedge against their excessive exposure to the United States.

"Macroeconomic sentiments continue to remain uncertain," Wipro's billionaire Chairman Azim Premji said in a statement. "(But) we have seen growth momentum build up in our IT business with healthy volume growth."

Wipro , also listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has been lagging its bigger rivals in earnings growth in recent quarters that led to a reorganisation of its key IT outsourcing business earlier this year.

As part of the restructuring, the company removed the joint chiefs of the IT business and named company veteran T.K. Kurien as the new chief executive.

Indian outsourcing services firms including Wipro are also facing fierce competition from bigger global rivals including IBM and Accenture .

Wipro, which develops software applications, integrates IT systems and manages call centres, said net profit in the quarter rose to 13.01 billion rupees ($267 million) under international accounting standards from 12.85 billion rupees, a year ago.

Total revenue rose 18 percent to 90.94 billion rupees, as the company added 44 new clients in its IT services business.

This compares with a Reuters poll forecast of 12.76 billion rupees on net sales of 89.28 billion rupees for the company, which counts Citigroup , Cisco and Credit Suisse among its clients.

Top Indian software exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd posted a slightly lower-than-expected rise in quarterly profit earlier this month, while No. 2 Infosys met street forecasts in its earnings.

The top two outsourcing companies, however, sounded caution about the business outlook in the near-term due to the global economic uncertainty.

Wipro's shares, valued at about $18.30 billion, have fallen nearly 24 percent this year, compared with a 16 percent drop in the sector index and a 12.6 percent fall in the Mumbai index .

($1=48.8 rupees) (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in BANGALORE; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)