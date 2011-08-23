India's Wipro sees no major impact of global slowdown -exec

NEW DELHI Aug 23 The outsourcing arm of Wipro , India's No.3 software services exporter, does not foresee a major impact in the near term from the global economic crisis, Nithya Ramkumar, the firm's business technology officer, told reporters on Tuesday.

Fears of a recession in the United States, which provides India's outsourcing industry with more than half its revenue, dragged down India's IT index as much as 3.8 percent on Friday to its lowest level since November 2009. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Devidutta Tripathy; Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)