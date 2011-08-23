India's Wipro sees no major impact of global slowdown -exec

UPDATE 1-PSA Group referred to French prosecutors over diesel emissions
PARIS, Feb 9 French carmaker PSA Group has been referred to prosecutors over suspected diesel emissions-cheating, the company said on Thursday.
NEW DELHI Aug 23 The outsourcing arm of Wipro , India's No.3 software services exporter, does not foresee a major impact in the near term from the global economic crisis, Nithya Ramkumar, the firm's business technology officer, told reporters on Tuesday.
Fears of a recession in the United States, which provides India's outsourcing industry with more than half its revenue, dragged down India's IT index as much as 3.8 percent on Friday to its lowest level since November 2009. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Devidutta Tripathy; Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
PARIS, Feb 9 French carmaker PSA Group has been referred to prosecutors over suspected diesel emissions-cheating, the company said on Thursday.
* Public Sector Pension Investment Board reports a 5.3 percent passive stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2kT2SkE] Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 A Sanderson Farms Inc shareholder proposal requesting the third-largest U.S. poultry producer phase out the use of medically important antibiotics for growth promotion and disease prevention failed to pass on Thursday, its backers said.