India's Wipro sees Q3 IT services rev up 2-4.1 pct

Oct 31 Wipro Ltd , India's No. 3
software services exporter, on Monday forecast a rise of 2
percent to 4.1 percent in its key information technology
services revenue in this quarter over the July-September period.
The company said it expected IT services business to be in
the range of $1.50 billion to $1.53 billion in its fiscal third
quarter ending on Dec. 31, up from $1.47 billion in the second
quarter.
Earlier, Wipro posted a 1 percent rise in quarterly profit,
beating street estimates, helped by a weaker rupee and rise in
spending on outsourcing by overseas clients.
