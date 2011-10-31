India's Wipro sees Q3 IT services rev up 2-4.1 pct

Oct 31 Wipro Ltd , India's No. 3 software services exporter, on Monday forecast a rise of 2 percent to 4.1 percent in its key information technology services revenue in this quarter over the July-September period.

The company said it expected IT services business to be in the range of $1.50 billion to $1.53 billion in its fiscal third quarter ending on Dec. 31, up from $1.47 billion in the second quarter.

Earlier, Wipro posted a 1 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating street estimates, helped by a weaker rupee and rise in spending on outsourcing by overseas clients. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in BANGALORE; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)