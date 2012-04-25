India's Wipro expects stable pricing in 2012/13

BANGALORE, April 25 Wipro Ltd, India's No. 3 software exporter, expects prices for its services to remain stable in the fiscal year that started on April 1, Chief Financial Officer Suresh Senapaty said on Wednesday.

The company roughly met expectations with a 7.7 percent rise in quarterly net profit, and forecast muted revenue growth for its key IT services unit due to a fragile global economy, sending its shares down nearly 8 percent.