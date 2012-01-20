版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 20日 星期五 12:58 BJT

Wipro expects spending delays in some sectors

BANGALORE Jan 20 Wipro Ltd, India's No. 3 software services exporter, expects clients in the retail, investment banking and telecoms sectors to delay spending on technology services due to global economic uncertainty, its chief financial officer said.

The company, however, expects most other technology spending budgets to remain unchanged in 2012, Suresh Senapaty told reporters, after the company reported a 10 percent rise in fiscal third-quarter net profit.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐