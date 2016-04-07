Wirecard CEO eyes expansion into U.S. market in next 12-16 months

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
FRANKFURT, April 7 German payments processor Wirecard AG is looking to expand into the U.S. market over the next 12 to 16 months either through organic business development or through possible merger and acquisition deals, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Chief Executive Markus Braun said he expected to make a "strong move" into the United States, the last frontier in Wirecard's global expansion plans, and that it was in initial talks on potential deals but these remain in their early stages.
He was speaking to investors on a conference call following publication of its 2015 results and annual report on Thursday. Wirecard shares, which had earlier traded in positive territory, dipped to 33.65 euros, off 0.8 percent after the remarks.
Earlier, the company reported a 32 percent jump in full-year profit after tax and proposed a 7.7 percent increase to its annual dividend, lifting a share price that has been battered by a sustained attack from short-sellers. (Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.