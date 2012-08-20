Brazilian postal service plans entry in wireless market

* Post office would leverage presence across Brazil

* May sell handsets, mobile phone plans on existing networks

* Hiring consultants to draw up business plan

Aug 20 Brazil state postal service Correios plans to move into mobile telephony by the second half of next year, when it may begin selling phone plans and buying bulk airtime from existing operators, it said on Monday.

Correios aims to take advantage of its presence in almost every Brazilian municipality to offer phone services in remote communities as it has with financial services under its Banco Postal network.

The postal service will hire consultants in coming days to provide a more detailed business plan.

Financial daily O Valor Economico reported the news earlier on Monday.

"We've identified an opportunity to leverage the business potential of our service and distribution network," Valor quoted Correios' vice president for technology and infrastructure, Antonio Luiz Fuschino, as saying.

The arrival of the state postal service could increase competition in Brazil's crowded wireless market, which has grown past 250 million mobile connections in a country of nearly 200 million. Carriers have come under regulatory and political fire in recent months for rising complaints of spotty service blamed on a lack of investment to accompany their booming growth.

One model Correios is considering would involve buying airtime in bulk from existing mobile carriers, which have their own infrastructure and antennas, and then set its own retail prices.

The company aims to begin sales of Correios SIM card chips in the second half of 2013, but did not mention which existing mobile operator might eventually provide airtime, Valor said.

Mobile operators in Brazil include the local unit of Spain's Telefonica, branded Vivo ; Telecom Italia's TIM Participacoes ; Grupo Oi ; and America Movil's local Claro brand.