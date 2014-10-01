Wireless carriers double data offerings as competition intensifies

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 1 Faced with mounting pressure
from competitors, top U.S. wireless carriers are expanding their
data offerings to retain customers and preserve their bottom
lines.
Verizon Communications on Wednesday doubled the size
of its data packages at no extra charge for new and existing
customers on data plans starting at 20 gigabites, following
similar promotions from rivals AT&T Inc and Sprint Corp
in the past week.
For months, carriers have slashed rates in a price war that
Wall Street analysts worry will increase pressure on already
tight margins and rattle dividends. But the latest spree of
promotions gives customers access to more data without reducing
their monthly spending.
Last week, AT&T announced it would double the data offered
on Mobile Share plans starting at 15 gigabites.
Sprint one-upped AT&T on Wednesday by offering double the
data of AT&T's promotion at a discounted price for customers on
plans starting at 32GB. The carrier also waived a $15-a-month
access fee for new customers who sign up for installment
billing.
All of the promotions do not automatically take effect for
existing customers. Rather, customers have to sign up online,
through a customer service line or at a retail store.
The promotions will remain in effect for as long as
customers stay on their data plan, but subscribers must sign up
by the end of October to benefit.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Dan Grebler)