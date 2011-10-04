Bill introduced to allow US suits against cell firms

WASHINGTON Oct 4 Two senators introduced a
bill on Tuesday to prohibit wireless companies from having
clauses in contracts that prohibit consumers from suing the
companies because of hidden fees or other contract disputes.
Senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Al Franken
of Minnesota introduced the measure, which would ban the common
practice of putting clauses in wireless phone and data
contracts that require consumers to use binding arbitration in
the case of a dispute.
The proposed legislation is in response to a U.S. Supreme
Court ruling in April that an AT&T (T.N) unit could enforce a
provision in its customer contracts requiring individual
arbitration and preventing the pooling together of claims into
a class-action lawsuit or class-wide arbitration.
The plaintiffs in that suit, a California couple, filed
their class-action lawsuit in 2006, claiming they were
improperly charged about $30 in sales taxes on cellphones that
the AT&T Mobility wireless unit had advertised as free.
"This bill makes sure that Minnesotans have the ability to
hold their mobile service providers accountable if they are
cheated. It also ensures that any dispute resolved through
arbitration is truly voluntary, and that consumers are not
being forced into it," Senator Al Franken said in a statement.
Companies generally prefer arbitration as a less expensive
way of settling consumer disputes, as opposed to costly class
actions, which allow customers to band together and can result
in large monetary awards.
Some consumers have complained of things like being charged
for data even when applications are disabled or their mobile
device is turned off.
Wireless companies either declined comment or could not be
reached for comment.
The CTIA-The Wireless Association, a trade group for
wireless companies, called the legislation "misguided."
"If the sponsors really want to help consumers, they should
spend less time on stimulating the market for trial lawyers and
more time working to free additional spectrum that can be used
to deliver world-class wireless broadband service to American
consumers," the group said in a statement.
