News Corp offers to buy UK's Wireless Group for about $296 mln

June 30 News Corp has agreed to buy London-listed broadcaster Wireless Group in a 220.3 million pound ($296 million) deal, which will give the U.S. media company access to the UK and Ireland radio markets.

News Corp has offered 315 pence per Wireless share, the two companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The offer price represents a 70.3 percent premium to Wireless stock's Wednesday close. ($1 = 0.74 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

