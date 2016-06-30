News Corp offers to buy UK's Wireless Group for about $296 mln

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 News Corp has agreed to buy London-listed broadcaster Wireless Group in a 220.3 million pound ($296 million) deal, which will give the U.S. media company access to the UK and Ireland radio markets.
News Corp has offered 315 pence per Wireless share, the two companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.
The offer price represents a 70.3 percent premium to Wireless stock's Wednesday close. ($1 = 0.74 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.