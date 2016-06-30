UPDATE 2-News Corp bolsters UK soccer line-up with talkSPORT deal

(Adds News Corp, News UK CEO comments, updates shares)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, June 30 Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
has agreed to buy the owner of Britain's talkSPORT in a
$292 million deal that unites The Sun newspaper's sports
coverage with the commercial radio network that broadcasts
Premier League and FA Cup soccer.
News Corp CEO Robert Thomson said the Wireless Group
station's 3 million-strong weekly audience was a great match
with the readers of its tabloid, Britain's most popular
newspaper, with a daily circulation of 1.7 million in April.
He said the deal - a week after Britain shocked markets by
voting in a referendum to leave the European Union - was a
"clear sign of our commitment to, and belief in, the United
Kingdom as a place to do business successfully and profitably".
News Corp, which also owns The Times newspaper in Britain
and the Wall Street Journal, is looking to diversify as print
revenues decline due to a shift to digital media.
Rebekah Brooks, CEO of Murdoch's UK newspaper business, said
the companies' brands, including a forthcoming Sun betting
offer, could be promoted across print, online and radio after
the deal.
The 220.3 million pound ($292 million) transaction also
offered more opportunities for sponsorship and cross-media
campaigns for advertisers, she said.
AUSPICIOUS DEAL
The drop in the value of the pound to a 31-year low on
Monday after the "Brexit" vote - a decision welcomed by Murdoch
according to reports - sweetened the deal for the U.S. buyer.
"Clearly it's a deal that's been in the works for a while,
but it's quite fair to say that the decline in the pound is
auspicious in the circumstances," Thomson said.
He declined to speculate on whether other Murdoch companies
could exploit the drop in the pound and a fall in some share
prices to do more deals, such as 21st Century Fox
buying the near 61 percent of Sky Murdoch does not own.
The Sun and the Sunday Times backed Brexit while The Times
came out for "Remain" in a vote that split Britain, forced the
resignation of its prime minister, wrenched apart the ruling
Conservatives and opposition Labour, and caused market turmoil.
Brooks said News UK's titles had reflected the views of
readers. "They presented the campaign incredibly well, but as to
what influence they had I just don't know," she said.
She added the battle for leadership of the Conservative
party was "going to be great for newspapers".
Wireless Group shares rose as much as 70 percent to the cash
offer price of 315 pence on Thursday. They closed at 310 pence.
Wireless, which employs 769 people, reported revenue and
operating profit from continuing operations of 75 million pounds
and 13 million pounds respectively last year.
Lepe is News Corp's financial adviser for the deal, while
Numis and Goodbody are advising Wireless.
($1 = 0.74 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Rahul B; Editing by Kirti Pandey and
Mark Potter)