U.S. FCC, FTC launch inquiry into mobile device security

BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
WASHINGTON May 9 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission on Monday jointly sent letters to mobile carriers including AT&T Inc , Sprint Corp, Verizon Communications Inc and others asking questions about how they release security updates in the wake of growing questions about security vulnerabilities, the agencies said.
The FTC also said Monday it ordered eight mobile device manufacturers to provide information about how they issue security updates to address vulnerabilities in smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices. (Reporting by David Shepardson)
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. announces operational update, record fourth quarter production and board appointment
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation