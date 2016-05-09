版本:
2016年 5月 10日 星期二

U.S. FCC, FTC launch inquiry into mobile device security

WASHINGTON May 9 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission on Monday jointly sent letters to mobile carriers including AT&T Inc , Sprint Corp, Verizon Communications Inc and others asking questions about how they release security updates in the wake of growing questions about security vulnerabilities, the agencies said.

The FTC also said Monday it ordered eight mobile device manufacturers to provide information about how they issue security updates to address vulnerabilities in smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices. (Reporting by David Shepardson)

