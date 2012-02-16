Intellectual Ventures sues three US mobile telcos

Feb 16, Intellectual Ventures, a privately
held patent holding company co-founded by a former Microsoft
Corp executive, sued three of the four top U.S. mobile
providers for patent infringement.
The company accused AT&T Inc, Sprint Nextel and
T-Mobile USA of fifteen counts of infringements of patents
related to their wireless network services in a lawsuit it said
it filed at the U.S. District Court of Delaware on Thursday.
It said that the operators had infringed on its patents
either alone or in conjunction with each other through their
interoperability agreements including those involving swapping
of multi-media messages between their customers.
Intellectual Ventures -- co-founded by Nathan Myhrvold,
Microsoft's former chief technology officer -- said that
Verizon Wireless, the biggest U.S. mobile provider, was not
included in the lawsuit as it already has licence to use
Intellectual Ventures' technologies.
AT&T declined comment for the story while representatives
were not immediately available at Sprint and T-Mobile USA, a
unit of Deutsche Telekom. Verizon Wireless is a
venture of Verizon Communications and Vodafone Group Plc
.