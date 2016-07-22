U.S. asks phone companies to provide 'robocall' blocking technology

| WASHINGTON, July 22
WASHINGTON, July 22 The chairman of the Federal
Communications Commission on Friday pressed major U.S. phone
companies to take immediate steps to make technology that blocks
unwanted automated calls available to consumers at no charge.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, in letters to CEOs of major phone
companies, said so-called robocalls, automated pre-recorded
telephone calls often from telemarketers or scam artists,
continue "due in large part to industry inaction."
Wheeler's letters went to chief executives of companies
including Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc,
Sprint Corp, US Cellular Corp, Level 3
Communications Inc, Frontier Communications Corp
, Bandwidth.com Inc, and T-Mobile US.
Wheeler said in a blog post on Friday that he wants answers
from the companies "within 30 days with their concrete,
actionable solutions to address these issues."
The letters, reviewed by Reuters, noted that the FCC does
not require phone providers to offer robocall blocking and
filtering but the FCC has "strongly encouraged providers to
offer these services" at no charge to consumers.
Tom Power, general counsel at CTIA, the wireless trade
association, said on Friday that "unwanted calls and texts are a
consumer issue the wireless industry works hard to address and
we look forward to working with the FCC to help address this
challenge together."
The FCC gets hundreds of thousands of complaints annually
about robocalls and unwanted text messages.
Wheeler's letters also said providers can do more to ensure
that incoming calls are not "spoofed," when callers falsify the
information transmitted to caller-ID displays to disguise their
identity.
Scam artists often try to appear to call from a bank or a
government phone to trick consumers into disclosing confidential
financial or account information. Other scams pitch phony
vacation or mortgage offers.
In the letters, the FCC said the phone industry should
create a "Do Not Originate" list that would allow government
agencies, banks and healthcare providers, among others, to
register their phone numbers and would allow providers to block
calls from outside the United States. Many phone scams based
overseas target Americans.
The FCC said last year it agreed that phone companies should
not block calls without customers permission. Wheeler noted that
providers "have suggested that blocking should wait until new
Caller ID authentication standards are in place, but that is not
a valid excuse for delay."
The FCC has brought 13 enforcement actions to combat
robocalls since 2013. In 2015, the FCC fined a Florida company
nearly $3 million for illegal calls promoting travel deals.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Will Dunham)