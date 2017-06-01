UPDATE 2-Deere to buy German road construction firm for about $5 bln

* Deal to help Deere cut reliance on slowing farm business
* Wirtgen products complementary to Deere's portfolio
* Deere shares up 3.1 pct premarket
By Rachit Vats
June 1 Deere & Co said on Thursday it
would buy privately held German company Wirtgen Group for about
$4.88 billion to expand its road construction operations as it
looks to cut down its dependence on its slowing farm business.
Deere's share rose 3.1 percent to $126.29 in premarket
trading, and were set to open at their highest ever.
Wirtgen makes construction equipment used in laying roads
and its products would be complementary to Deere's portfolio,
Deere said in a statement.
Deere makes equipment for part of the road-building process
- loaders and dump trucks to load rocks into crushers from
quarries, earthmoving tools at construction sites, and dozers
and motorgraders that help grade roads.
Wirtgen makes crushers that break down large rocks, milling
machines, plants to supply hot asphalt for road projects, and
pavers and rollers. It has a network of company-owned and
independent dealers in about 100 countries.
"The acquisition will help Deere diversify its business
which has been heavily reliant on agriculture while improving
the distribution of its North American centric construction
business," William Blair analyst Lawrence De Maria told Reuters.
"While there are growth opportunities, this allows for
greater scale in construction markets and extends the equipment
portfolio."
Deere's sales had taken a hit over the past three years as
bumper corn and soybeans harvests drove down prices, leaving
farmers with less cash to spend on equipment. In Europe, the
agriculture market was also under pressure due to lower farm
income.
To cope, the company cut jobs and lowered production of its
trademark green tractors and harvesting combines.
Things have improved of late, though. Last month, Deere said
demand was improving in South America, and raised its full-year
sales and profit forecast for the second time.
The company's agriculture and turf business contributed
about 70 percent to its total revenue last year, while
construction and forestry accounted for just over a fifth.
Deere said on Thursday it expected the Wirtgen acquisition
to close in the first quarter of 2018.
