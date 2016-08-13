UPDATE 1-Conviction overturned for case spotlighted in 'Making a Murderer'

(Updates with statement from film makers)
By Justin Madden
Aug 12 A federal judge on Friday overturned the
murder conviction of one of two Wisconsin men serving life
sentences for the 2005 slaying of a freelance photographer in a
case spotlighted in the popular Netflix television documentary
"Making a Murderer."
Magistrate Judge William Duffin ruled that the guilty
verdict returned by a trial jury in 2007 against Brendan Dassey
was based on a coerced confession he gave as a 16-year-old youth
with a learning disability.
Dassey and his uncle, Steven Avery, were convicted in
separate trials of killing freelance photographer Teresa Halbach
at Avery's home in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin. Halbach's
charred remains were found in an incineration barrel and a burn
pit on Avery's property, about 80 miles (130 km) north of
Milwaukee.
The case was the subject of the 10-part Netflix-released
documentary "Making a Murderer," which questioned the
handling of the investigation and the motivation of Manitowoc
County law enforcement officials, who sent Avery to prison in
1985 for a rape he did not commit.
"As we have done for the past 10 years, we will continue to
document the story as it unfolds, and follow it wherever it may
lead," film makers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos said in a
joint statement.
Avery served 18 years in prison before DNA evidence
exonerated him of the rape. He filed a $36 million federal
lawsuit against the county, its former sheriff and district
attorney in 2004.
A year later, Avery and his nephew were accused of killing
Halbach. Dassey was convicted of first-degree intentional
homicide, second-degree sexual assault and mutilation of a
corpse. Avery was found guilty of first-degree intentional
homicide and being a felon in possession of a gun.
The Emmy-nominated documentary suggests authorities planted
evidence against both defendants, a claim rejected by the
current sheriff.
In his ruling on Friday, Duffin wrote that misconduct by
Dassey's own lawyer was "indefensible," including his permitting
investigators to interrogate his client without being present.
The judge also faulted Dassey's interrogation by
investigators, who assured the teenager "he would not be
punished if he admitted participating in the offenses" and that
"he had nothing to worry about."
"These repeated false promises, when considered in
conjunction with all relevant factors, most especially Dassey's
age, intellectual deficits, and the absence of a supportive
adult, rendered Dassey's confession involuntary," Duffin said.
Dassey is set for release within 90 days unless prosecutors
plan to retry him.
Avery has filed a notice of appeal in his own case. His
attorneys were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Justin Madden in Chicago; Editing by Steve Gorman
and Leslie Adler)