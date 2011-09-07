New Issue-Wisconsin Electric Power sells $300 mln in notes

Sept 7 Wisconsin Electric Power Co. ( WEC.N ) on Wednesday sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: WISCONSIN ELECTRIC POWER CO. AMT $300 MLN COUPON 2.95 PCT MATURITY 9/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.973 FIRST PAY 3/15/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 3.07 PCT SETTLEMENT 9/13/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 105 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS