New Issue-Wisconsin Electric Power sells $300 mln in notes

  Sept 7 Wisconsin Electric Power Co. (WEC.N) on
Wednesday sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
  Barclays, BNP Paribas, and Deutsche Bank were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: WISCONSIN ELECTRIC POWER CO.
AMT $300 MLN      COUPON 2.95 PCT     MATURITY 9/15/2021 
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 98.973    FIRST PAY 3/15/2012
MOODY'S A2        YIELD 3.07 PCT      SETTLEMENT 9/13/2011
S&P A-MINUS       SPREAD 105 BPS      PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH A-PLUS       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS

