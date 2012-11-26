New Issue - Wisconsin Public Service sells $300 mln in notes

Nov 26 Wisconsin Public Service Corp on Monday sold $300 million of first mortgage bonds, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, J.P Morgan, Scotia and Wells Fargo were the joint active bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: WISCONSIN PS AMT $300 MLN COUPON 3.671 PCT MATURITY 12/01/2042 TYPE BONDS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 06/01/2013 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 3.671 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/03/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 87.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS