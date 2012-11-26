版本:
New Issue - Wisconsin Public Service sells $300 mln in notes

Nov 26 Wisconsin Public Service Corp 
on Monday sold $300 million of first mortgage bonds, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, J.P Morgan, Scotia and Wells
Fargo were the joint active bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: WISCONSIN PS

AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 3.671 PCT   MATURITY    12/01/2042  
TYPE BONDS      ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   06/01/2013 
MOODY'S Aa3     YIELD 3.671 PCT    SETTLEMENT  12/03/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 87.5 BPS    PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS

