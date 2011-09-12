WisdomTree CEO defends leveraged ETFs

*Wisdom CEO says risky investments get a "bad rap"
*CEO says BlackRock's Fink wrong on "toxic" ETFs
By Jessica Toonkel
Sept. 12 (Reuters)-Leveraged and inverse exchange-traded
funds are getting a "bad rap," Jonathan Steinberg, CEO of
WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF.O) told investors at a
Barclays Capital conference on Monday.
Over the past few years, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and state
securities regulators have issued warnings about the dangers of
owning leveraged ETFs, which seek to amplify returns by using
risky debt and derivatives, and inverse ETFs, which employ
options strategies to allow investors to short an index.
Last week, published reports said the SEC was investigating
whether leveraged ETFs have contributed to recent market
volatility.
WisdomTree, which has $13 billion in assets under
management, is the eighth largest ETF player in the U.S. The
New York-based firm doesn't offer leveraged and inverse ETFs.
"I have been on the road meeting hundreds and hundreds of
advisers and investors and there is a very passionate and
narrow universe for leveraged and inverse ETFs," Steinberg
said. "It's a very tactical trade."
Steinberg was responding to an earlier comment from the
conference made by Laurence Fink, chief executive of BlackRock
Inc. (BLK.N). Fink told attendees leveraged ETFs were "toxic."
Steinberg said he disagreed with Fink.
"The rap for them [leveraged and inverse ETFs] is that they
don't deliver the long-term tracking of the index, but they
never said they would," Steinberg said. "The other knock is
that they have contributed to the volatility."
Steinberg said that's not the case and instead believes
regulators are "looking for a scapegoat for the volatility."
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; editing by Walden Siew)