MOVES-WisdomTree appoints Alisa Maute U.S. sales head

April 20 Asset manager WisdomTree Investments
Inc said it appointed Alisa Maute as head of U.S.
sales, effective June 1.
Maute joined WisdomTree in June of 2008, and was most
recently regional director covering the registered investment
advisor (RIA) channel in the Midwest.
Maute will take over from Luciano Siracusano, who will focus
on his duties as chief investment strategist, the company said.
Siracusano has led WisdomTree's sales organization since 2008
while also serving as the firm's CIS.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera)