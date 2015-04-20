版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 20日 星期一 22:09 BJT

MOVES-WisdomTree appoints Alisa Maute U.S. sales head

April 20 Asset manager WisdomTree Investments Inc said it appointed Alisa Maute as head of U.S. sales, effective June 1.

Maute joined WisdomTree in June of 2008, and was most recently regional director covering the registered investment advisor (RIA) channel in the Midwest.

Maute will take over from Luciano Siracusano, who will focus on his duties as chief investment strategist, the company said. Siracusano has led WisdomTree's sales organization since 2008 while also serving as the firm's CIS. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐