2015年 4月 16日

MOVES-WisdomTree Investments names David Yates chief information officer

April 16 Asset manager WisdomTree Investments Inc said it named David Yates chief information officer.

Yates will oversee technology and information management, and focus on enhancing WisdomTree's capabilities in business analytics.

Yates previously worked at McKinsey & Co, where he advised financial services companies on a range of strategic technology and operations issues. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya)

