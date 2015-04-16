MOVES-WisdomTree Investments names David Yates chief information officer

BRIEF-Consilium buys majority stake in ACAF Systems Inc in US
* Buys majority stake in US fire safety company ACAF Systems Inc Source text for Eikon:
April 16 Asset manager WisdomTree Investments Inc said it named David Yates chief information officer.
Yates will oversee technology and information management, and focus on enhancing WisdomTree's capabilities in business analytics.
Yates previously worked at McKinsey & Co, where he advised financial services companies on a range of strategic technology and operations issues. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya)
* Buys majority stake in US fire safety company ACAF Systems Inc Source text for Eikon:
* Terms of deal not disclosed (Writes through with details of the deal)
LONDON, Jan 20 For financial markets, the Trump era begins on Monday, and if history is any guide the following month should be a rocky one for Wall Street but positive for the dollar.