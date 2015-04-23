版本:
MOVES-WisdomTree appoints Nizam Hamid head of Europe sales

April 23 Asset manager WisdomTree Investments Inc named Nizam Hamid as head of sales for Europe.

Hamid has earlier worked in leadership roles at Deutsche Bank AG, BlackRock Inc and Lyxor Asset Management and has vast experience in the exchange-traded funds industry, WisdomTree said. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

