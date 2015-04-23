MOVES-WisdomTree appoints Nizam Hamid head of Europe sales

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
April 23 Asset manager WisdomTree Investments Inc named Nizam Hamid as head of sales for Europe.
Hamid has earlier worked in leadership roles at Deutsche Bank AG, BlackRock Inc and Lyxor Asset Management and has vast experience in the exchange-traded funds industry, WisdomTree said. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.