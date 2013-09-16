Major PetroChina supplier Wison in spotlight, shares still suspended

| HONG KONG/BEIJING, Sept 17
HONG KONG/BEIJING, Sept 17 A corruption
investigation into PetroChina has put the spotlight on
Chinese entrepreneur Hua Bangsong and the links that his
company, Wison Engineering Services, has with the oil
giant.
The founder and chairman of Wison was helping Chinese
authorities with an unspecified investigation, Wison said on
Sept. 3 amid a widening probe into PetroChina
and its parent China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC).
Shares in Shanghai-based Wison - which has gotten most of
its revenue from PetroChina in recent years - have been
suspended in Hong Kong since then. They had fallen 30 percent
after the Chinese government announced the investigation into
several former top executives at PetroChina and CNPC in late
August.
In a statement on Friday, Wison said Hua "is still assisting
relevant authorities" but that it had not been informed about
the nature of the investigation. It said Wison was considering
appointing an acting chairman.
Wison was operating normally and would continue to service
its existing contracts, it added.
"The company has relied excessively on one customer -
PetroChina - so naturally the news about the chairman, the
founder sparked fears about the company's future," said Wu Da, a
portfolio manager at Beijing-based Changsheng Fund Management Co
Ltd, which does not own shares in Wison but has shares in its
larger rival Sinopec Engineering.
Hua, 47, could not be reached for comment. A Wison
spokeswoman turned down a Reuters request for an interview with
him, saying it was "inconvenient" for Hua.
According to Wison's filings with the Hong Kong stock
exchange, Hua founded the company in 1997 and built it into
China's largest private petrochemical contractor thanks largely
to revenue from PetroChina, one of the world's most valuable
energy firms with a market capitalisation of about $240 billion.
Since 2002, Wison has won numerous engineering, procurement
and construction (EPC) contracts for PetroChina's petrochemical
and refining projects in a sector dominated by state-owned
contractors, including units of PetroChina and Sinopec Group,
parent of Sinopec Corp , Asia's
largest refiner.
Between 2009 and 2011 for example, Wison booked 8.1 billion
yuan ($1.32 billion) in revenue from PetroChina, according to
filings, accounting for the majority of its revenue over that
period.
Wison said it won the contracts because of its technical
capabilities, experienced team and track record. Many of its
senior staff are Chinese oil industry veterans, some of whom
used to work for PetroChina, according to its website.
Wison ranked fifth in terms of EPC revenue from China's oil
refining and chemical industries in 2011 and 2010, according to
the share offer prospectus of Sinopec Engineering.
It was the only privately controlled firm among China's top
10 refining and chemical EPC contractors - a group that held
47.2 percent of the market in 2011 with total combined revenue
of 129.5 billion yuan.
DIVERSIFYING
Some industry insiders said Wison was regarded as a
well-managed company with an experienced team.
Investors and specialists who have met Hua said he came
across as a smart entrepreneur.
"He always strikes me as a very low-profile guy, a man of
vision and guts," said an official with an engineering firm that
has worked with Wison on a natural gas project.
Hua began his career in the petrochemical industry in the
sales department of a metal screen factory in Jiangsu province,
next to Shanghai, according to Wison's share prospectus and
filings.
He listed Wison in December, raising more than $200 million.
Based on its last traded price of HK$1.98 - 29 percent below its
IPO price of HK$2.79 - Wison has a market value of $1.04
billion.
After nearly a decade of relying of PetroChina for work,
Wison appears to have diversified.
From 2012, its revenue from PetroChina has been minimal,
amounting to just 111.1 million yuan in the first half of this
year, or 5.6 percent of the total.
Wison has won contracts from new clients such as Germany's
BASF and entered into more coal-to-chemical projects
in China. Those are projects that use coal as a substitute for
oil in the production of chemicals.
The firm emphasised that strategy in a separate email to
Reuters, saying "Wison Engineering has realised more balanced
development under its existing diversification drive".