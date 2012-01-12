UPDATE 1-Taiwan's Wistron launches $300 mln CB due 2015 - source

* Zero-coupon bonds launched at 20-25 pct conversion premium
* Wistron seeks up to $300 mln from 2015 bonds - source
* DBS, Deutsche Bank, UBS joint global coordinators
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Jan 12 Wistron Corp,
a Taiwanese contract manufacturer of laptops and other computer
equipment, plans to raise up to $300 million from zero coupon
convertible bonds due in 2015, a source with direct knowledge of
the deal told Reuters.
The bonds were launched at a conversion premium of 20 to 25
percent and would carry a yield to maturity of 1 to 1.5 percent,
the source, who was not authorised to speak publicly on the
matter, said on Thursday.
Analysts and investors expect an increase in convertible
bond offerings in Asia-Pacific this year as companies seek
alternative fundraising options after a slump in stock prices
last year.
Convertible bonds are a type of hybrid security
that can offer a fixed rate of return and be exchanged for stock
if the bonds trade above the conversion price. They can be a
cheaper way for companies to raise funds than regular bonds,
while offering assurance that dilution will only occur at the
conversion premium. For investors, convertibles offer some
downside protection because of the their fixed-income nature.
DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Deutsche Bank AG
and UBS AG were hired as joint global
coordinators on the deal, with Bank of America Merrill Lynch
, Barclays Plc, Citigroup Inc and Standard
Chartered Plc acting as joint bookrunners.