Israel's Wix.com Q4 beats estimates, sees strong 2015

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.25 vs $0.30 loss forecast
* Q4 revenue $41.6 mln vs $39.9 mln forecast
* Expects revenue of $198-$202 mln in 2015
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Feb 11 Wix.com, which helps
small businesses build and operate websites, reported a
smaller-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter and forecast
strong revenue growth in 2015 as more firms convert to paid
services from free ones.
Israel-based Wix said on Wednesday its quarterly loss
excluding one-off items narrowed to 25 cents per share from 29
cents in the same period last year, as revenue surged 67
percent to $41.6 million.
Analysts were expecting Wix to lose 30 cents per share on
revenue of $39.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Editing by Steven Scheer and David Holmes)