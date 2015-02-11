UPDATE 1-Israel's Wix.com sees strong 2015 after beating Q4 estimates

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.25 vs $0.30 loss forecast
* Q4 revenue $41.6 mln vs $39.9 mln forecast
* Expects revenue of $198-$202 mln in 2015
(Adds details, background, quotes)
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Feb 11 Wix.com Ltd, which
helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported a
smaller-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter and forecast
strong revenue growth in 2015 as more firms convert to paid
services from free ones.
Israel-based Wix said on Wednesday its quarterly loss
excluding one-off items narrowed to 25 cents per share from 29
cents in the same period last year, as revenue surged 67
percent to $41.6 million.
Analysts were expecting Wix to lose 30 cents per share on
revenue of $39.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wix offers basic features for setting up websites for free
but users need to pay for extra services such as shopping carts,
individual web addresses or site traffic analysis.
Chief Financial Officer Lior Shemesh that since Wix went
public in late 2013 it had surpassed analysts' expectations
every quarter. "We feel very comfortable when we provide
guidance for 2015, which indicates further growth in our
business," he told Reuters.
The company forecast revenue of between $198 million and
$202 million in 2015, representing an increase of between 42 and
47 percent over 2014, and adjusted earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $2 million to $5
million.
This means the company will be generating cash, Shemesh
said.
For the first quarter it estimates revenue of $43-$44
million, up 49-53 percent.
Wix's Nasdaq-listed shares closed at $18.60 on Tuesday, well
off a record high of $32.69 reached last February.
"The market is trying to understand our business model and
expecting us to be profitable and this is what we are telling
them, we are going to be profitable in 2015," Shemesh said. "The
risk factor to Wix's business model is minimal, it's less than
what it used to be."
Wix had 57.9 million registered users at the end of 2014 and
added 108,000 premium paid subscriptions in the quarter to reach
1.23 million, up 56 percent over the past year.
In December Wix launched an e-commerce platform called
WixStores, which provides merchants with the ability to create
an online store and store management tools like payment
processing, inventory management and shipping. Shemesh said the
company already had its first customers for this product.
(Editing by Steven Scheer and David Holmes)