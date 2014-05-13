Israel's Wix.com lifts forecast after 86 pct jump in Q1 revenue

* Q1 adj loss $0.30 vs $0.36 f'cast, revs $28.8 mln vs $26.9
mln
* Raises 2014 revenue forecast to $130-$133 mln
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, May 13 Israel-based Wix.com,
which helps small businesses build and operate websites,
reported an 86 percent rise in first-quarter revenue on Tuesday
and raised its forecast for the year, while underlying losses
more than halved.
Wix, which raised over $122 million in an initial public
offering on Nasdaq in November, said its quarterly loss
excluding one-off items narrowed to 30 cents per share from 76
cents a share in the same period last year as revenue surged to
$28.8 million. Analysts were expecting Wix to lose 36 cents per
share on revenue of $26.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S Estimates.
Wix has 46.2 million registered users and added a record
118,000 premium subscriptions in the quarter to reach 908,000.
"We saw good demand for our products," President Nir Zohar
told Reuters, saying Wix enables users to build websites without
the constraints of competing software which requires filling in
boxes with little flexibility.
Wix raised its full-year revenue forecast to $130-$133
million from a previous estimate of $127-$130 million and
representing year-over-year growth of 62-65 percent. It expects
adjusted losses before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (LBITDA) of $38 million to $42 million.
Analysts are forecasting revenue of $129.1 million in 2014,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"In 2014 the most important thing for us is growth and
growth," Chief Financial Officer Lior Shemesh said, adding that
the company was investing more in research and development and
in penetrating new markets such as Russia, Brazil and Asia.
Wix's workforce has double in a year to 700.
"In 2015 we will continue to increase our top line but
expenses won't increase at the same rate so profitability will
follow. It won't happen in 2014 but certainly will happen
somewhere at the end of next year or a bit further than that,"
Shemesh said.
In March Wix withdrew a registration statement for a
proposed secondary public offering.
"The timing was unfortunate because pretty much a few days
after we filed there started a downward spiral in the tech
industry," Zohar said.
"At this stage we don't have concrete plans for an offering
but ... we may do so in the future."
