Indigo Partners to sell its 18.7 percent Wizz Air stake

DUBLIN, June 14 Indigo Partners, the private
equity firm managed by Bill Franke, the veteran U.S. low-cost
airline investor, is selling its 18.7 percent stake in eastern
European low-cost carrier Wizz Air, it said on
Wednesday.
Franke made his name as a champion of unbundled fares in
ultra-low-cost airlines, where passengers are offered cheap base
ticket prices with extra charges for other services.
Phoenix-based Indigo Partners, whose investments have also
included Mexico's Volaris, Frontier Airlines, Spirit Airlines
and Tiger Airways, first invested in Wizz back in 2004.
Wizz floated shares on the stock market in February 2015 at
an initial offer price of 1,150 pence. They closed on Wednesday
at 2,425 pence, representing over twice the flotation price.
Indigo Partners said in a statement it planned to place
approximately 10.7 million Wizz Air shares in an accelerated
book building process.
It also holds 44.8 million convertible shares and
convertible notes, which if fully converted would entitle them
to an additional 24.2 million new ordinary shares, Indigo
Partners said in a statement.
The bookrunners are J.P. Morgan Cazenove, Barclays
Bank PLC and Citigroup, with Goodbody as the
placing agent.
(Reporting by Graham Fahy, Conor Humphries and Victoria Bryan.
Editing by Jane Merriman)