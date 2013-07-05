Wizz Air appoints banks for London float - sources

LONDON, July 5 Eastern Europe's largest budget
airline Wizz Air has appointed three banks to manage a planned
initial public offering in London, people with knowledge of the
matter said.
Barclays, Citigroup and JP Morgan
will manage the IPO, the sources said, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
London's Stock Exchange has seen a flurry of companies rush
to list on its markets this year, including estate agent
Countrywide Holdings and life insurer Partnership
Assurance, as firms look to capitalise on rising equity
markets and a recovery in investor confidence.
Budapest-based Wizz Air flies more than 250 routes across
Europe and has a fleet of more than 40 Airbus planes.
Rivals Easyjet and Ryanair are also listed
in London.
A spokesman for Wizz Air declined to comment, as did
spokesmen for the three banks.