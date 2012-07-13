UPDATE 1-Wilbur Ross raises $2.2 billion for fifth fund

* Fund had target of $4 billion
* Was fundraising for two years
July 13 Wilbur Ross has raised $2.2 billion for
his latest private equity fund, which invests in and
restructures financially distressed companies, the billionaire
investor said on Friday, ending a challenging two-year
fundraising process.
Ross made a name for himself as a bankruptcy guru by
snapping up out-of-favor assets in areas such as autos, steel
and coal and has recently invested in small regional U.S. banks.
But he had struggled of late to bring investors onboard.
The 74-year-old restructuring veteran, whose net worth was
pegged by Forbes at $2.2 billion as of the end of March, had to
provide assurances to investors that he will be around well into
the investment period of the latest fund, which launched in
2010.
The WLR Recovery Fund V reached its final fundraising close
at $2.2 billion after cutting its target from $4 billion, Ross
said. He was confirming his comments in Private Equity
International, which reported on the fundraising earlier.
WLR Recovery Fund V was valued at 1.08 times its investment
cost as of the end of March according to one of its investors,
the Oregon Investment Council. Its predecessor, WLR Recovery
Fund IV, was valued at 1.21 times its cost.
The number of private equity funds seeking money from
investors reached an all-time high in the second quarter, while
those which completed fundraising hit a record low, according to
data released by market research firm Preqin last week.
In 2006, the firm Ross founded in 2000, WL Ross & Co, was
acquired by money manager Invesco Ltd. Ross retained
operational control but had to give up substantial portions of
the economics of his firm.