KKR gains control of more than 90 pct of WMF stock

FRANKFURT Aug 28 Buyout group KKR said it has obtained more than 90 percent of WMF's share capital, putting it on track to gain full control of the German cutlery and coffee-machine maker and delist it.

Stakeholders tendered 74.7 percent of preference shares in WMF for 58 euros ($76.62) apiece, KKR said on Thursday. Including a stake that co-owner Andreas Weissenbacher has agreed to sell, KKR's holding rises to 90.30 percent of KKR's share capital.

KKR said it planned to squeeze out minority shareholders.

($1 = 0.7569 euro) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
