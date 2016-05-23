CORRECTED-Groupe SEB buys Germany's WMF for 1.02 bln euros

(Corrects value in second paragraph to 1.7 bln euro from 1.6
bln)
FRANKFURT May 23 French household equipment
manufacturer Groupe SEB said on Monday it agreed to
buy German peer WMF for 1.02 billion euros ($1.14 billion) from
private equity firm KKR.
Including debt and pension liabilities, the deal is valued
at 1.7 billion euros.
WMF, or Wuerttembergische Metallwarenfabrik, makes high-end
coffee machines mainly for cafes and restaurants as well as
cutlery, pots and pans for retail consumers.
KKR acquired a controlling stake in WMF in 2012 from private
equity firm Capvis in a deal valuing the group at about 600
million euros.
Groupe SEB, which owns household brands including Moulinex
and Tefal, expects to get regulatory approval for the deal in
the second half of the year.
It expects to reap annual synergies of 40 million euros from
2020.
($1 = 0.8917 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Dan Grebler)