UPDATE 1-Washington Mutual plans to come back to life

July 19 The company formerly known as Washington
Mutual Inc is back in business after going through bankruptcy.
In an unusual step for the parent of company of a failed
bank, WMI Holdings is considering buying companies or
starting businesses up itself. It has hired Blackstone to advise
it, and has lined up a $125 million credit facility. It said it
has "substantial cash" as well.
Based in Seattle, Washington Mutual once had $307 billion
in assets and was one of the biggest corporate casualties of the
2008 financial crisis. It remains the largest U.S. bank or
thrift to fail.
Regulators seized the lender on Sept. 25, 2008, and arranged
the sale of its main banking operations that day to JPMorgan
Chase & Co for $1.88 billion. Washington Mutual's
holding company filed for bankruptcy protection the next day.
The company exited bankruptcy in March, after nearly three
and a half years of court battles. Blackstone
had served as an advisor to the company during its Chapter 11
proceedings.
WMI Holdings's assets include a unit that is winding down a
Washington Mutual reinsurance business.