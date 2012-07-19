WMI Holdings, formerly WaMu, hires Blackstone to find buyout targets

July 19 WMI Holdings Corp, formerly
Washington Mutual, said it retained Blackstone Advisory Partners
to help it identify potential takeover targets and advise it on
raising capital to fund deal making, five months after it exited
bankruptcy.
Based in Seattle, Washington Mutual once had $307 billion in
assets and was one of the biggest corporate casualties of the
2008 financial crisis. It remains the largest U.S. bank or
thrift to fail.
Regulators seized the lender on Sept. 25, 2008, and arranged
the sale of its main banking operations that day to JPMorgan
Chase & Co for $1.88 billion. Washington Mutual's
holding company filed for bankruptcy protection the next day.
The company exited bankruptcy in March, after nearly three
and a half years of court battles.
"Having successfully emerged from bankruptcy, WMI Holdings
has substantial cash and access to a $125 million credit
facility to support a growth strategy through acquisitions and
organic initiatives," Chairman Michael Willingham said in a
statement.
Blackstone had served as an advisor to the company during
its Chapter 11 proceedings.