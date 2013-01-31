版本:
Scientific Games to buy WMS Industries for $1.5 bln

Jan 31 Scientific Games Corp, which makes tickets and software for lotteries, said it would acquire WMS Industries Inc for about $1.5 billion.

Scientific Games will pay $26.00 for each WMS common share, a 59 percent premium to WMS stock's closing price of $16.37 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

