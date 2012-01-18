UPDATE 1-WNS Q3 profit falls, narrows FY12 outlook

* Q3 adj EPS $0.27 vs $0.40 year ago
* Q3 rev $97.2 million, up 5 pct
* Narrows FY12 rev outlook to $391-$393 mln
Jan 18 Indian back-office firm WNS
Holdings posted a lower quarterly profit, hurt by lower
volumes, and narrowed its full-year revenue forecast.
The business outsourcing firm now sees full-year adjusted
revenue of $391 million to $393 million. It had earlier expected
$388 million to $404 million.
Analysts on average expect WNS to report revenue of $397.13
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For October-December, the company's adjusted earnings fell
to 27 cents per ADS from 40 cents per ADS a year ago, excluding
amortization and share-based compensation expense.
Revenue increased 4.9 percent to $97.2 million, after
adjusting for repair payments.
Analysts had expected WNS, which competes with Genpact
, Firstsource Solutions and ExlService,
to earn 25 cents per ADS on revenue of $97.48 million.
The Mumbai-based company's shares closed at $9.95 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.