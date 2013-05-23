Wockhardt says FDA alert affects potential sales of $100 mln

MUMBAI May 23 Indian drug maker Wockhardt Ltd
said up to $100 million in annualised revenue could be
lost as a result of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration "import
alert" on one of its plants, but said it should be able to
restore most of that within 6 to 9 months by shifting production
elsewhere.
"That is a worst-case scenario," Wockhardt Chairman Habil
Khorakiwala said, referring to the $100 million, in a conference
call with reporters.
Wockhardt shares fell 20 percent on Thursday to their lowest
level in more than seven months after the U.S. drug regulator
published an "import alert" on one of its manufacturing
facilities.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration published the alert,
dated May 22, on a Wockhardt facility in Aurangabad in the
western Indian state of Maharashtra, according to the
regulator's website.