Wockhardt denies media report on asset sale talks

UPDATE 2-Amazon's arrival sounds wake-up bell for Australia's sleepy retailers
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
MUMBAI, April 29 Indian generic drugmaker Wockhardt Ltd denied on Tuesday a media report that said U.S. drugmakers Mylan Inc and Pfizer Inc were in talks with the company to buy some of its assets.
Wockhardt cited the media report as saying that Mylan was in talks to buy its domestic business, while Pfizer was also in the race to buy some asset, as the Indian company planned to focus only on overseas markets.
Shares in Wockhardt, which has been hit by a rash of regulatory sanctions due to poor manufacturing quality, ended up 12.1 percent at their highest close in nine months, having risen as much as 17.3 percent during the day in a weak Mumbai market.
"Presently we do not believe that there is any information/announcement of the nature sought by you," Wockhardt said in a statement to the exchanges. "In the event that there is any development that requires disclosure, we will make the same immediately in accordance with regulatory requirements." (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
HONG KONG, April 20 Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as signs of resilience emerged in some markets, while steadying commodity prices - especially for oil - prompted some bargain hunting among investors.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Coal Minister Piyush Goyal to speak at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya at an event in New Delhi. 12:00 am: Housing & Urban Development Minister V