UPDATE 1-Chipmaker Wolfson sees no pick-up until mid-2012

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Nov 1 Wolfson swung to a $10.1 million third-quarter pretax loss on inventory write-offs as customers ditched older products, and said weak consumer demand meant it would not return to profitability until well into next year.

The British chipmaker, whose audio chips are in Samsung and LG mobile handsets, also slashed its revenue forecast for the final quarter to $35-$40 million, compared with a forecast for $46.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Chief executive Mike Hickey said on Tuesday order intake had stabilised after a sharp slowdown in the summer but at lower levels than previously expected, reflecting muted consumer demand for electronic products apart from smartphones.

A host of chipmakers, including Texas Instruments and STMicroelectronics , have said the key Christmas period will disappoint this year.

Wolfson took a $3.5 million charge, on top of a $3.5 million charge for restructuring, for some of its discrete and power management chips as customers scrapped products due to lack of demand.

"(For) older products and older product lines demand has dwindled away faster than expected, and they are on to their next generation and so are we," Hickey said on a conference call with reporters on Tuesday.

However, he said that while visibility for the fourth quarter and 2012 was limited, the group's standalone audio chips, which deliver better quality sound than that provided by the central processor, would help drive a recovery in 2012.

"When you lay over the design-ins (product selected by manufacturers) we won this year, and add them to the mix as they get to revenue in the second half of 2012, we think we will be able to return to profitability," he said.

"It could be Q2, it could be Q3, sometime past the first quarter depending on how quickly things ramp and what happened to the economy."

Investors, however, are losing patience that Wolfson will be able to translate the design wins into future profit.

The Edinburgh-based company's shares, which have lost 60 percent of their value since the start of the year, fell 12 percent to a two-year low of 102.5 pence.

Broker Numis said the third-quarter results were in line, but the fourth-quarter guidance was well-short of expectations.

"It is difficult to take much comfort from the design-in newsflow as similar news from prior years has not translated into revenue growth and Wolfson struggles to make a profit," its analysts said.

Jefferies said that while the third-quarter results showed profitability was on the upswing, the fourth-quarter guidance and the lack of visibility "look to put further pressure on a story that has already seen a fair share of downgrades this year".

The company reported revenue of $40.4 million, down 14 percent year on year, for the three months to end-September, in line with forecasts it had already lowered in July.

It posted a pretax loss of $10.1 million against a $0.6 million profit a year ago. (Reporting by Paul Sandle. Editing by Jane Merriman)