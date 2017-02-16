Infineon says U.S. has not suggested remedies for Wolfspeed deal

MUNICH Feb 16 U.S. government security panel CFIUS has not suggested any measures that could address its concerns over plans by Infineon Technologies to buy Wolfspeed Power, according to a prepared speech by the German chipmaker's chief executive.

"Due to that we see a very significant risk that we will not be able to complete the takeover as planned or possibly even at all," Reinhard Ploss was due to say at Infineon's AGM, according to the prepared speech seen by Reuters.

Infineon and Wolfspeed's owner Cree had warned this month that the agreed $850 million sale to Infineon might not go ahead, citing U.S. government security concerns. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Goodman)