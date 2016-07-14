Infineon to buy Cree unit Wolfspeed for $850 million

Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
FRANKFURT, July 14 German chipmaker Infineon Technologies said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Cree division Wolfspeed Power and RF for $850 million in cash.
Infineon said in a statement it would fund the deal with bank financing of $720 million and $130 million of cash-on-hand. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
LONDON, Jan 16 Sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
* Q3 standalone profit 80.22 bln rupees vs 78.5 bln estimated
BRUSSELS, Jan 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: