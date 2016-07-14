版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 14日 星期四 18:08 BJT

Infineon to buy Cree unit Wolfspeed for $850 million

FRANKFURT, July 14 German chipmaker Infineon Technologies said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Cree division Wolfspeed Power and RF for $850 million in cash.

Infineon said in a statement it would fund the deal with bank financing of $720 million and $130 million of cash-on-hand. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐