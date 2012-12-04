版本:
BRIEF-Wolseley profit jumps 7.6 pct on U.S. growth

LONDON Dec 4 Wolseley PLC : * Says H1 pretax profit ongoing(2) 3,325 million STG * Says H1 pretax profit 198 million STG * Gross margin of 27.2% in line with the same period last year * Good growth in the USA and Canada though revenue has declined in continental

Europe * Strategic review of our operations in France is ongoing

