BRIEF-Wolseley profit jumps 7.6 pct on U.S. growth

BRIEF-Rada Electronic Industries sees FY2017 revenue $18 mln
* Rada Electronic Industries Ltd - "expects significant revenue growth in 2017"
LONDON Dec 4 Wolseley PLC : * Says H1 pretax profit ongoing(2) 3,325 million STG * Says H1 pretax profit 198 million STG * Gross margin of 27.2% in line with the same period last year * Good growth in the USA and Canada though revenue has declined in continental
Europe * Strategic review of our operations in France is ongoing
* The Howard Hughes Corporation announces tender offer and consent solicitation
LAGOS, March 2 Nigeria's Access Bank swapped a total of $150 million with two foreign lenders in January, central bank data showed.