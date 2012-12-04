BRIEF-RPT-Wolseley profit jumps 7.6 pct on U.S. growth

BRIEF-Rada Electronic Industries sees FY2017 revenue $18 mln
* Rada Electronic Industries Ltd - "expects significant revenue growth in 2017"
LONDON Dec 4 Wolseley PLC (Repeats to clarify trading period and correct revenue: * CORRECTED-WOLSELEY SAYS Q1 LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE UP 2.1 PCT TO 3,325
MLN STG * CORRECTED-WOLSELEY Q1 ONGOING TRADING PROFIT 198 MLN STG, UP 7.6 PCT * Rpt-wolseley plc- gross margin of 27.2% in line with the same period
last year * Rpt-wolseley plc - good growth in the usa and canada though revenue
has declined in continental europe * Rpt-wolseley plc - strategic review of our operations in france is
ongoing
* The Howard Hughes Corporation announces tender offer and consent solicitation
LAGOS, March 2 Nigeria's Access Bank swapped a total of $150 million with two foreign lenders in January, central bank data showed.