Firmer American market lifts Wolseley profits

* FY trading profit up 10.4 pct
* Proposed special dividend of 350 mln stg
* Confident of progress in year ahead
* Shares rise 2 pct
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Oct 2 Improving industrial and
residential activity in North America offset weak European
markets for British plumbing and building supplies group
Wolseley over the past year, leading to a 10.4 percent
rise in trading profit.
The group, which operates the Plumb Center and Ferguson
chains in the UK and the U.S., also declared a special dividend
of 350 million pounds ($565 million) on Tuesday, largely from
proceeds from disposals of businesses and assets during the
year.
The U.S. economy has grown at a lackluster pace this year
and has struggled to create jobs, but the housing sector has
been a relative bright spot for the first time since the 2007-09
recession, boosting business in Wolseley's core geography.
Wolseley said like for like sales in the U.S. had risen 8.4
percent in the year to July 31 as industrial and commercial
activity picked up and residential markets began to recover.
Many economists expect construction of new homes will
contribute to growth this year for the first time since 2005,
boosting a U.S. economy that has hinted at some signs of
improvement in recent weeks.
Repair and maintenance work had also improved in line with
better consumer confidence in America, where Wolseley generates
over half of group profit.
The group posted full-year trading profit of its ongoing
businesses of 658 million pounds, just below a company-compiled
consensus of 662 million, with group revenue up 5.4 percent to
around 12.7 billion pounds.
"Wolseley continues to be highly cash generative and we have
adequate resources to fund future investment in the business
alongside growth in ordinary dividends," Chief Executive Ian
Meakins said, adding the company was confident of progress this
year.
Improvements in the U.S. and Canada helped ease the pain of
struggling markets in Europe, including the Nordic regions,
where it said more cost cuts were planned in light of rapidly
deteriorating construction markets, and in France, where the
group may shut its business.
The group is considering all options in France, including an
outright sale, a joint venture or restructuring, after
construction markets were hurt by government incentives for new
homes and renovations coming to an end.
"We have had quite a lot of incoming interest from various
parties but we are at an early stage. We expect this to be
resolved over the coming six months," Meakins said.
UK sales, which represent around 16 percent of profit, fell
1 percent and the firm warned it had yet to see any improvement
in market conditions.
Wolseley rival Saint-Gobain, which has also seen
good growth in North America, said in July it would aim to save
750 million euros in the next year to cope with declining sales
in Western Europe. [ID: nL6E8IQPDH]
Shares in Wolseley, which proposed a final dividend of 40
pence, bringing the total for the year to 60p and 33 percent
ahead of last year, were up 2 percent at 0945 GMT, having risen
26 percent in the year to date.
"The overall footprint seems right now, as shown by the
increased revenue growth from continuing operations. It's
largest market - North America - is still the strongest, so
overall further progress is likely," Neil Shah, analyst at
Edison Investment Research, said.