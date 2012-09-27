版本:
New Issue-Wolverine World Wide sells $375 mln in notes

Sept 27 Wolverine World Wide Inc on
Thursday sold $375 million of senior notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE

AMT $375 MLN    COUPON 6.125 PCT   MATURITY    10/15/2020   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   04/15/2013 
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 6.125 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/09/2012   
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD 485 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

