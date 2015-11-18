All companies have slave labour in supply chains but it can be stopped-Tesco

LONDON, Nov 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - All businesses
around the world have some form of slave labour in their supply
chains but companies can find ways to eradicate this abuse, a
senior official from Britain's biggest retailer, Tesco Plc
, said on Wednesday.
The United Nation's International Labour Organization (ILO)
estimates 21 million people globally are trapped in forced
labour, generating $150 billion in illegal profits in the
farming, fishing, mining, construction and sex industries.
Campaigners say forced labour often lurks along the supply
chain with multiple suppliers in many different countries
involved in manufacturing, packaging and distributing products.
"I think all corporations have slavery in their supply
chains and some of those instances are absolutely horrific,"
Tesco's responsible sourcing director Giles Bolton said.
"Sometimes it can be the case, that the pressure of the
competition can lead to some of those problems, but for the most
part (businesses are) part of the solution," he told the Trust
Women conference on women's rights and trafficking run by the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Speaking on a panel about cleaning supply chains of slave
labour, Bolton said it was no good for companies to boycott
countries such as Bangladesh, where more than 1,100 people died
in the collapse of the Rana Plaza factory building in 2013.
The tragedy, which sparked urgent demands for global
retailers to ensure the safety of workers, dealt a severe blow
to the poor South Asian country where millions depend on the
garment industry for an income. Up to 150,000 people lost their
jobs after 220 garment factories were shut down.
"Some of the more simplistic campaigners out there are
saying, 'don't buy 10 T-shirts from Bangladesh, buy one from
Italy'. Please don't do that," Bolton said, noting the garment
industry had lifted millions out of poverty in Asia.
IDENTIFYING THE PROBLEMS
Nestle, the world's biggest maker of packaged
foods with brands like KitKat bars, Perrier mineral water and
Purina petfood, also used the stage to reiterate its commitment
to eliminating forced labour and abuses in the supply chain.
"Being a leader in our industry ... we do understand we can
influence the supply chains we work with, and that's what we
do," said Nestle's chief procurement officer, Marco Goncalves.
"We recognise it is a difficult issue to deal with."
Over the last five years, Nestle has identified 30,000
instances of non-compliance from Tier 1 suppliers, from health
and safety issues to working condition, however Nestle had
worked to resolve the majority of issues, Goncalves said.
He said less than 1 percent of Nestle's suppliers have had
to be eliminated from its supply chain due to non-compliance.
Since August, U.S. law firm Hagens Berman has filed two
lawsuits against Nestle accusing it of importing fish-based
petfood from a Thai supplier using slave labour, and importing
cocoa beans from suppliers who use child labour, including
children trafficked to work on farms, in Ivory Coast.
Goncalves said Nestle shared concerns about alleged child
labour in the cocoa sector, but urged critics to go to cocoa
farms to see the reality on the ground.
"You realise when you go on the ground that the main issue
is a lack of birth certificates," he said. "If they (children)
have no birth certificates, they cannot go to school."
Anti-poverty campaign group Oxfam said in March that Nestle
had, in the past year, updated its action plans to support women
in cocoa supply chains and scored highly on workers' rights.
The Thomson Reuters Foundation launched on Wednesday a new
Stop slavery Award to be conferred for the first time in 2016 to
encourage companies to clean their supply chains of slavery.
British artist Anish Kapoor, who has designed the award,
said it intends to recognise the "best in class" for companies
leading the fight against slavery in their supply chains.
"We are on a road, but I hope a short road, to get back to
the label," Kapoor told the conference.
