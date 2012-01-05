版本:
Olympus ex-CEO Woodford to brief media

TOKYO Jan 6 Michael Woodford, the ousted CEO of Olympus Corp, said on Friday he will hold a press conference at 0600 GMT to explain the reasons behind his decision to give up his three-month battle to replace the management of the scandal-tainted Japanese endoscope maker.

