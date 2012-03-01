Fired Olympus boss Woodford starts legal challenge

| LONDON, March 1
former Olympus CEO, on Thursday kicks off his legal battle for
wrongful dismissal on the grounds of discrimination and
whistleblowing, in a UK case that will throw the spotlight back
on one of Japan's worst corporate scandals.
An Olympus veteran, Woodford was fired after
questioning around $1.7 billion of dubious deals that top
executives later admitted were fraudulent. He is seeking a
payout that could reach tens of millions of pounds.
Thursday's proceedings at a tribunal in east London will be
closed to reporters, though a full hearing is expected to be
scheduled in the next few months -- unless Woodford and the
Japanese endoscope and camera maker reach a settlement first.
"From the information that is available to the public, he
appears to have a very strong case," said Jordan Thomas, partner
and chairman of U.S. securities litigation firm Labaton
Sucharow's Whistleblower Representation Practice.
He noted senior executives who report misconduct the world
over often face retaliation from their employers.
Woodford, who has hired London law firm Simmons & Simmons,
is expected to sue for up to 10 years' lost salary after
launching a one-man campaign to alert authorities in Japan, the
U.S. and Britain to the scandal, and has urged reporters to
investigate where the money went since being fired last October.
In a 30-year career, Woodford worked his way up from UK
salesman to company president, a role he had held for six
months.
One-time chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and former
vice-president Hisashi Mori then handed him the CEO job last
October after a dispute -- in return for compliance.
But when he persisted in demanding answers about the deals
and called for the resignations of Kikukawa and Mori, the
Olympus board unanimously fired him two weeks into the new job.
Woodford fled Japan after being told his safety might be at
risk.
Kikukawa and Mori were among seven men arrested by Japanese
police and prosecutors last month after Olympus admitted it had
hidden losses on securities investments for two decades.